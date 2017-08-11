New infosec products of the week​: August 11, 2017

Forensically sound extraction of public domain social media data

Cellebrite has introduced a new UFED Cloud Analyzer solution that provides forensically sound, real-time collection, preservation and analysis of data in the public domain including location information, profiles, images, files, and communications from the most popular social media applications.

Tripwire launches Docker container vulnerability scanning

Tripwire IP360 now allows customers to scan online, offline and non-running containers for vulnerabilities, giving them an overall view and lowering the chance that vulnerabilities will slip through the cracks during the development stage and into production. This new feature offers stronger security for DevOps processes, whether on-premise or in the cloud.

Absolute 7 platform extends endpoint visibility and control

Absolute 7, with an new user interface, enhanced self-healing capabilities and new Reach functionality, now provides enterprises with the ability to reach an endpoint population and take custom actions in just a few clicks. This capability is critical for protecting the evolving endpoint landscape as endpoints that have gone rogue, or become invisible to IT, are becoming breeding grounds for security breaches.

Backup and recovery software for modern data platforms

Imanis Data 3.0 is a next-generation, cloud-ready backup and recovery software platform with built-in machine intelligence to handle massive data sets – terabytes, petabytes and beyond. Imanis Data’s software offers scale, rapid recovery, machine learning and smart storage optimization. The platform can recover huge data sets for modern data platforms such as Cassandra, Couchbase, MongoDB and Hadoop.

Toshiba’s next generation client SSD with 64-layer 3D flash memory

SG6 delivers up to 550 MB/s sequential read and 535 MB/s sequential write, and up to 100,000 and 85,000 random read/write IOPS. Compared to its previous generation, active power consumption was decreased by up to 40% enabling increased battery life for mobile computing. Addressing business applications requiring security, SG6 offers advanced firmware security and self-encrypting drive (SED) models supporting TCG Opal Version 2.01.