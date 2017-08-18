New infosec products of the week​: August 18, 2017

New Firebox M Series appliances help SMBs keep up with encrypted traffic

WatchGuard Technologies announced hardware upgrades to its Firebox M Series to handle the proliferation of encrypted web traffic. With the new M470, M570 and M670 appliances, users can add additional network modules to increase the number of copper or fiber ports available to support the growing use of 10G fiber in midsize enterprise data centers. The appliances also enable users to inspect encrypted traffic with all security services enabled.

Barracuda Backup now supports replication to Amazon Web Services

Barracuda Backup is an integrated end-to-end solution that provides customers, resellers, and MSPs with the ability to replicate to their own AWS Simple Storage Service (S3) bucket – giving them the ability to choose where their data resides while also affording them control over their replicated backup data. Barracuda deploys infrastructure in AWS to provide an end-to-end solution to customers – ensuring that replication to the customer’s AWS S3 bucket happens with minimal configuration.

Managing data across endpoints, infrastructure and cloud apps with Druva

Druva Cloud Platform provides a unified control plane for data management services across endpoint, server, and cloud application data. It eliminates the need for ever-expanding, dedicated hardware and storage infrastructure that drive up total cost of ownership, and the associated software that must replicate data between systems to address discrete data challenges. With server, endpoint, cloud workload, and application data optimized as a single, globally de-duplicated data set, and natively managed in the cloud, companies can achieve visibility and policy management across all their data from a single control plane.

Tresorit rolls out new business features to help businesses keep control of data

The recent update to Tresorit Business includes new data control tools for admins, as well improvements of the dashboard where business admins can manage their users and oversee security settings and permissions. The new password recovery and enhanced device control features enable admins to change passwords for users and revoke access from a specific device, in case it is lost or stolen, or when an employee leaves the company.

Splunk delivers analytics-based approach to cloud migration visibility

Splunk Insights for AWS Cloud Monitoring delivers an analytics-based approach to cloud monitoring to address these challenges head-on by providing end-to-end visibility into a customer’s AWS infrastructure, delivering real-time awareness of performance, health, configuration, security and infrastructure spend.