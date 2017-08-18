How security pros look at encryption backdoors

The majority of IT security professionals believe encryption backdoors are ineffective and potentially dangerous, with 91 percent saying cybercriminals could take advantage of government-mandated encryption backdoors.

72 percent of the respondents do not believe encryption backdoors would make their nations safer from terrorists, according to a Venafi survey of 296 IT security pros, conducted at Black Hat USA 2017.

“Giving the government backdoors to encryption destroys our security and makes communications more vulnerable,” said Kevin Bocek, chief security strategist for Venafi. “It’s not surprising that so many security professionals are concerned about backdoors; the tech industry has been fighting against them ever since global governments first called for unrestricted access. We need to spend more time protecting and supporting the security of our machines, not creating purposeful holes that are lucrative to cybercriminals.”

Additional findings

Only 19 percent believe the technology industry is doing enough to protect the public from the dangers of encryption backdoors.

81 percent feel governments should not be able to force technology companies to give them access to encrypted user data.

86 percent believe consumers don’t understand issues around encryption backdoors.

Encryption backdoors create vulnerabilities that can be exploited by a wide range of malicious actors, including hostile or abusive government agencies. Billions of people worldwide rely on encryption to protect critical infrastructure – including global financial systems, electrical grids and transportation systems – from cybercriminals who steal data for financial gain or espionage.