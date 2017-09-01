New infosec products of the week​: September 1, 2017

Palo Alto Networks announces Next-Generation Security Platform for VMware Cloud on AWS

Palo Alto Networks announced its Next-Generation Security Platform is available to customers of VMware Cloud on AWS. It allows customers to protect their on-premise, private and public cloud presence with next-generation security features that deliver visibility, control and threat prevention at the application level. This enables customers to securely migrate applications and data from their software-defined data center into VMware Cloud on AWS.

New WatchGuard Wi-Fi AP delivers performance and security for high-density wireless networks

WatchGuard Technologies announced the AP420, a new 802.11ac Wave 2 AP that provides the power and speed needed to support throughput-intensive and latency-sensitive applications like VoIP, video, music, and large data file transfers over Wi-Fi. It also includes a 4×4 Multi-User MIMO (MU-MIMO) dual radio that offers high client-density support to help eliminate Wi-Fi connection delays, and a third radio for dedicated Wireless Intrusion Prevention System (WIPS) and RF optimization scanning.

Bitdefender delivers security for software-defined datacenters

Bitdefender’s security platform, GravityZone, is designed to simplify security operations and minimize impact on infrastructure resources, while delivering adaptive layered next-generation defenses. The platform enables centralized security manageability for physical, virtual on-premise and cloud machines, maximizing virtualization density to reduce infrastructure costs and minimizing latency to improve user experience.

Great Bay Software delivers IoT security enhancements

Great Bay Software introduced Beacon Product Suite 5.2. Beacon’s artificial intelligence expert system-based engine collects and correlates information from dozens of data sources. As a result, Beacon discovers every device – IoT, smart and unmanaged – within seconds of connecting to the network. It provides complete visibility and maintains a rich historical device database in its Warehouse of Context.

Tufin Orchestration Suite R17-2 automates critical firewall tasks

Tufin Orchestration Suite R17-2 includes automation for firewall administration tasks. The release also provides new features advancing network security policy management of Cisco Firepower, VMware NSX, Microsoft Azure, Check Point R80.10, and Palo Alto Networks Panorama solutions.

CloudBees launches CloudBees DevOptics

CloudBees DevOptics aggregates live data from software pipelines to help derive essential metrics and insights into a holistic view of application delivery. It creates context between teams, applications and tools to identify ROI, improvements and increase collaboration.