BH Consulting launches scholarship programme to address infosec skills gap

BH Consulting, an information security specialist company, has launched a Masters Scholarship programme to encourage talented people to enter the cybersecurity market.

Under the programme, a successful applicant will start a fulltime traineeship role as an information security analyst, while studying for a fully paid two-year MSc in Applied Cyber Security at the Institute of Technology Blanchardstown. Once their study period is complete, the candidate will continue in their role at BH Consulting.

The scholarship programme will enable the ideal candidate to pursue a career in the information security industry with BH Consulting, where they will gain practical training and experience in the field. The company will cover the costs of the Master’s Degree.

BH Consulting also plans to supplement the candidate’s learning by helping them to become gain recognised security industry qualifications such as Certified Information Security Systems Professional (CISSP), or Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA), or Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH).

“There is a recognised shortage of talent within the cybersecurity market. The challenge for many of those looking to start their career in cybersecurity is a lack of industry experience. Our programme will address both those shortfalls. At the end of the programme, the candidate will have gained a valuable third level qualification backed up with real-world industry experience, positioning that person to start a long and successful career in the industry,” said Brian Honan, CEO of BH Consulting.

BH Consulting plans to recruit at least one applicant every year under this programme, paving the way for that person to start their career in cybersecurity.

Job description

This is a full time role for the ideal candidate to start their career in cybersecurity. The role will be a key member of the BH Consulting team with opportunities to work in our consulting, penetration testing, forensics, and other areas. The candidate will work on various projects that will enhance their skills over time.

The person in this role will:

Support other members of the team to respond to cyber incidents by providing consultancy, research and analysis.

Will work with our clients to maintain and enhance their defences.

Assist others in the team during response activities and cyber investigations.

Produce and deliver findings to help prepare, conduct or support investigations.

Develop, maintain and promote security policies, standards and awareness.

Job Title: Trainee Information Security Analyst.

Location: BH Consulting, The LINC, IT Blanchardstown Campus, Blanchardstown Road North, Dublin 15.

Job Type: Paid traineeship in Information Security with educational package to include a fully paid MSc in Applied Cyber Security.

Reward: This is a full time role within BH Consulting with a competitive salary, pension, and other benefits.

Experience: Candidates must have a good understanding of IT, the Internet, and security.

Required:

Demonstrable interest in cybersecurity

A hunger and aptitude for learning, eager to pick up new concepts and skills

Excellent communication skills, both written and oral

A drive for results, with an eye for detail.

Qualifications: Level 8 honours degree in Computer Science or equivalent (minimum 2.1).

Contact: HR@bhconsulting.ie

Closing date: Friday 8th of September 2017.