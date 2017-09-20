Apple releases iOS 11

Starting yesterday, iPhone and iPad customers around the world can update their devices to iOS 11.

While the list of new features and improvements is huge, here are some that Help Net Security readers might be interested in:

The all-new Files app provides a central place to access and organize files no matter where they are located — on iPad or in the cloud with built-in support for iCloud Drive as well as providers, such as Box, Dropbox and others.

Core machine learning technologies that apps from the App Store can use to deliver intelligent features with machine learning data processed on device for high performance and user privacy

Automatic Setup signs you in to iCloud, Keychain, iTunes, App Store, iMessage and FaceTime with your Apple ID

iOS 11 makes it easier and more intuitive than ever to multitask. You can open a second app right from the Dock, and both apps remain active in Slide Over as well as Split View. You can drag the second app in Slide Over to the left.

The new Document Scanner in Notes automatically senses and scans a document, crops the edges, and removes any tilt or glare. Fill in the blanks or sign it with Apple Pencil, then save or share it easily.

Emergency SOS calls emergency services based on your current location and automatically notifies emergency contacts, shares your location and displays your Medical ID

iOS 11 is performance optimized for 64-bit apps. 32-bit apps will need to be updated by the app developer to work with this version of iOS.

Here’s a video showcasing what’s new in iOS 11: