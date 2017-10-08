Week in review: Email tracking, DNS exfiltration, and secure coding in Java

Here’s an overview of some of last week’s most interesting news and articles:

Leaving employees to manage their own password security is a mistake

Despite the clear and present danger that weak passwords pose to organizations, many remain focused on implementing technology based on policy, not the user, to address the problem.

In wake of recent attacks, it’s time to revisit your patch policy

If you are running a quarterly patch cycle, are you willing to run with unpatched systems for up to three months when the next patch cycle begins? It may be that you have mitigating controls in place, but at least think about the implications.

How attackers can take advantage of encrypted tunnels

Most large organizations use virtual networks to connect with multiple offices and business partners. However, the encrypted tunnels in virtual networks are rarely inspected, allowing attackers to go undetected. Cyber criminals can use these tunnels to move from site-to-site.

Protecting networks from DNS exfiltration

What are the signs that a business should look out for and how can organizations protect their networks from DNS exfiltration?

Top blacklisted Android and iOS apps by enterprises

Enterprises blacklist apps for a range of security concerns, including specific malicious or data leakage behaviors, security policy compliance and concerns about shadow data storage. Appthority revealed the most frequently blacklisted apps by mobility and security teams.

The privacy implications of email tracking

Emails are a widely used means for third parties to tie your email address to your activities across the web, Princeton University researchers have discovered.

KnockKnock campaign targets Office 365 corporate email accounts

The attackers behind KnockKnock targeted automated corporate email accounts not tied to a human identity, which often lacked advanced security policies.

Secure coding in Java: Bad online advice and confusing APIs

A group of Virginia Tech researchers has analyzed hundreds of posts on Stack Overflow, a popular developer forum/Q&A site, and found that many of the developers who offer answers do not appear to understand the security implications of coding options, showing a lack of cybersecurity training.

Beyond GDPR: Data protection as a competitive advantage

A new McAfee report shows that 48 percent of organizations will migrate their data to a new location because of regulations like GDPR. A similar amount will migrate their data because of changing geopolitics or the approach to relevant policies in the United States.

The 2013 Yahoo breach affected all 3 billion of its users

Yahoo, now part of the newly created Verizon subsidiary Oath, has announced that the 2013 breach it disclosed in December 2016 affected more users than previously believed.

Outsmarting grid security threats

Almost two-thirds (63 percent) of utility executives believe their country faces at least a moderate risk of electricity supply interruption from a cyberattack on electric distribution grids in the next five years.

The global impact of huge cyber security events

The 2017 Internet Organised Crime Threat Assessment presents an in-depth assessment of the key developments, changes and emerging threats in cybercrime over the last year. It relies on contributions from the EU Member States, expert Europol staff and partners in private industry, the financial sector and academia.

PoC for several Magento vulnerabilities released, update now!

DefenseCode has published proof of concept code for two CSRF and stored XSS vulnerabilities affecting a number of versions of the popular e-commerce platform Magento.

Outdated vendor systems leaving finance industry at risk

BitSight data scientists found that in most cases, companies in the finance industry supply chain are not meeting the same security standards that finance companies hold for their own organizations.

Google to enforce HTTPS on TLDs it controls

In its sustained quest to bring encryption to all existing Web sites, Google has announced that it will start enforcing HTTPS for the 45 Top-Level Domains it operates.

The changing role of the Chief Information Officer

Digitalization and technological innovation are changing the nature of the job of the CIO. Leaders are rapidly scaling their digital businesses, making the remainder of this year and 2018 a defining moment for CIOs who don’t want to be left behind.

When it comes to data breaches, consumers don’t know where to turn

The results of a new Identity Theft Resource Center (ITRC) study on consumer perceptions and behaviors in response to identity theft and data breaches demonstrate widespread uncertainty among consumers, who don’t know how to resolve identity theft or effectively protect themselves.

PKI changes and uncertainty due to new applications

New research by the Ponemon Institute reveals the Internet of Things (IoT) is playing an increasingly important role in influencing public key infrastructure (PKI) planning and usage.

Equifax, former CEO reveal more details about the devastating breach

Mandiant has concluded the forensic part of its Equifax breach investigation.

Widely used DNS forwarder and DHCP server Dnsmasq riddled with flaws

Google researchers have discovered seven serious vulnerabilities in Dnsmasq, a lightweight, widely used DNS forwarder and DHCP server for small computer networks.

New infosec products of the week​: October 6, 2017

A rundown of infosec products released last week.