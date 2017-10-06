In wake of recent attacks, it’s time to revisit your patch policy

Hurricanes hammered the United States last month and cyber attacks continue to rain down throughout the world. The EternalBlue v1SMB vulnerability continues to be a focus of attacks.

Recent announcements include the introduction of a banking system Trojan in Europe and Japan, and a complex hotel reservation system attack in Europe and the Middle East. In both situations, the objective of the attack was to collect a user’s login and password credentials.

Here in the US, the recent Equifax security breach is dominating the security news. Details are continuing to emerge, but there was a clear breakdown of security process that affected 145 million people. The exploited vulnerability was in the Apache Struts application used on the company web portal. A patch for this vulnerability was released on March 6th; the first indication Equifax had a problem was not reported internally until May. Equifax had a quarterly patch policy in place, which clearly let them down.

My recommendation this month is to revisit your patch policy. Considering these recent events, think about the level of risk you are willing to accept for both your critical and non-critical systems.

If you are running a quarterly patch cycle, are you willing to run with unpatched systems for up to three months when the next patch cycle begins? It may be that you have mitigating controls in place, but at least think about the implications. The vendors have been doing a much better job responding to reported vulnerabilities in their software. Now it is up to us as security professionals to make sure we patch and protect our systems in a timely manner.

October forecast: