Top blacklisted Android and iOS apps by enterprises

Enterprises blacklist apps for a range of security concerns, including specific malicious or data leakage behaviors, security policy compliance and concerns about shadow data storage. Appthority revealed the most frequently blacklisted apps by mobility and security teams.

Top blacklisted apps

For iOS devices, WhatsApp Messenger, Pokémon GO and WinZip were the top blacklisted apps. For Android, Poot-debug(W100).apk, an Android System Theme, and Where’s My Droid Pro topped the list.

In Q3, Android apps that were blacklisted scored in the malicious range because malware was detected. iOS apps that were blacklisted scored in the data leakage range for sending SMS messages, tracking location or for sending data — including sensitive data — unencrypted.

The riskiest apps

The research shows that many popular apps present in enterprise environments have mobile threat risk scores indicative of data leakage and vulnerabilities. According to Appthority’s proprietary Mobile Threat Risk Score, Uber, WhatsApp Messenger and Facebook Messenger are the riskiest Android apps commonly found in enterprise environments. The riskiest iOS apps found in enterprises are Facebook, Pandora and Yelp.

“Enterprise security teams need to understand which mobile apps are being used, the risks they bring, and how their peers are utilizing mobile threat policies to more effectively secure corporate data. With BYOD and COPE, many commonly used app-store approved apps are making their way into enterprises and posing risks to sensitive corporate data,” said Domingo Guerra, president of Appthority.