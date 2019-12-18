Deloitte and Google Cloud to provide customers with end-to-end secure cloud transformation services

As organizations move more of their businesses to the cloud, better control over data and activities in the cloud, as well as preventing privilege misuse, becomes critically important.

Building on their existing global alliance, Deloitte and Google Cloud announced that together they will leverage the strength of their portfolios in cyber and cloud solutions to provide customers with end-to-end secure cloud transformation services and solutions in support of their digital transformation journeys and to better combat cyber threats.

“The increasing integration, interconnectedness, and data exchange of our businesses and lives create shared vulnerabilities where a problem in one area can quickly cascade into another.

“By building security into these environments, organizations can better protect their data, privacy, and operations,” said Deborah Golden, U.S. cyber leader, Deloitte Risk & Financial Advisory, and principal in Deloitte & Touche LLP.

“Together with Google, we are supporting secure transformative change for our clients, something that all organizations should prioritize, and can enable them to be better secured in their critical cyber and cloud needs.”

“For enterprise customers moving to the cloud, security isn’t an afterthought, it’s at the top of every CIO’s list, and in general is a board level topic,” said Sunil Potti, vice president engineering at Google Cloud Security.

“Building in the right security processes and controls from the beginning of the cloud journey can significantly reduce risks and costs for customers, and so we are delighted to be collaborating with Deloitte to help deliver end-to-end security services and solutions to our joint-customers.”

As a Google Cloud Security Premier Partner, Deloitte offers cloud security services to its clients globally and helps assist Google Cloud Platform customers address security, privacy and compliance related risks as they migrate and transform their business in the cloud.

As part of growing the alliance, Deloitte will offer Google Cloud customers cloud security solutions in the areas of security monitoring and threat response, zero trust, identity and access management (IAM) and data security.

Security monitoring and threat response : Provide next-generation capabilities that can help organizations proactively detect, continuously monitor and respond to unauthorized activity before it can adversely affect networks.

: Provide next-generation capabilities that can help organizations proactively detect, continuously monitor and respond to unauthorized activity before it can adversely affect networks. Zero trust : Establish and operationalize a zero trust architecture and program to continuously monitor and authenticate users — constantly determining their level of risk based on who they are, what they access, and when and where they do it from.

: Establish and operationalize a zero trust architecture and program to continuously monitor and authenticate users — constantly determining their level of risk based on who they are, what they access, and when and where they do it from. Identity and access management : Enhance a digital transformation strategy and lay the foundation to leverage new data-driven identity models as they evolve.

: Enhance a digital transformation strategy and lay the foundation to leverage new data-driven identity models as they evolve. Data security: Provide a suite of services designed to help organizations address data risk management challenges and help them understand the value of their data and privacy considerations, as well as to operationalize their data risk governance program.

Deloitte also has been recognized as Google Cloud’s Global Services Partner of the Year, for its solutions related to analytics, machine learning, cloud-native application development, SAP, security, workload migration, and managed services.

This second consecutive win for Deloitte underscores the strength of its relationship with Google Cloud and the breadth of solutions the two organizations offer their clients.