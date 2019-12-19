CBTS unveils Managed Cloud solution empowering developers to focus on core application functionality

CBTS, a leading technology provider that delivers communications, cloud, infrastructure, and ­consulting solutions to clients across North America, is pleased to introduce the Managed Cloud solution powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS).

CBTS offers the Managed Cloud solution powered by AWS in a tiered model to provide maximum flexibility and efficiency for clients across verticals that are moving toward, or already leveraging, a cloud architecture to drive business outcomes.

The tiered model allows clients to consume cloud in the manner that best suits their strategic objectives, level of control, and desired amount of automation.

Tier 1 – Foundation Tier: This tier allows clients to maintain a high degree of control over their environment and benefit from maximum flexibility. This tier is for organizations that no longer want to manage an existing data center, or that have an AWS cloud-first strategy and need support to move existing applications to the cloud for high availability and metered billing.

Tier 2 – Advanced Tier: This tier builds on the Foundation Tier and adds support for advanced features and native services that are available within AWS. This tier is for organizations that want advanced optimization with respect to overall consumption-based billing and advanced reporting on utilization.

CBTS will help assess a client’s existing application and infrastructure environment, and through a refactoring process will build in cloud-native automation functionality.

Tier 3 – PaaS DevOps: This tier builds on the Advanced Tier and provides additional platform services including Infrastructure as Code, automated deployments, and modernizing applications to be fully cloud native and based on individual business outcomes.

As part of this tier, CBTS will assess the current state of the client’s core applications and refactor the code for full automation, including the interrelated infrastructure.

CBTS is a member of the AWS Well-Architect Partner Program and has more than 50 AWS accreditations and technical certifications. The company has deep expertise in building secure, high-performing, resilient, and efficient infrastructures for clients.

The CBTS Managed Cloud solution includes 24×7 monitoring, alerting and escalation, as well as advanced security options from Alert Logic’s cutting-edge threat intelligence and expert defenders. More than 4,000 organizations across the world depend on Alert Logic’s SIEMless Threat Management to ensure the right level of security and compliance coverage.

“CBTS understands that our clients want to focus internal resources on their core business and innovation, minimize or eliminate large capital expenditures, and gain clarity on the relationship between critical applications and desired business outcomes,” said Brandon Bowman, Vice President of the CBTS Cloud Practice.

“Our strategic objective is to make a client’s journey to the cloud as simple as possible, and our multi-tiered model is based on our client’s specific goals that lead to the greatest benefits.”