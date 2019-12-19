Download: Cybersecurity Job Posting Templates

Cynet’s Cybersecurity Job Posting Templates provide a list of the main responsibilities and skills for typical security positions, providing IT and security managers with pre-set template job descriptions, so that there is no need to create them from scratch.

Since there are many cybersecurity job titles, with much overlap between job descriptions and responsibilities, the creation of inclusion criteria for these positions requires significant review and consideration.

The positions covered in the templates are:

Security Architect – This position oversees the design, building, testing and implementation of security systems in the organization’s environment, both for business and customer data. They must have deep knowledge of IT systems and be current on the newest developments in security standards and authentication protocols, plus solutions meeting best practice requirements.

Security Analyst Tier 1 – Tasked with overseeing stage one triage and definition of security events, they provide 24/7/365 support for the SOC. They must follow standard procedures for detection, definition, classification and reporting of incidents, under the management of the SOC manager and in coordination with Tier 2 SOC Analysts.

Security Analyst Tier 2 – Responsible for all technical issues in regard to response to critical incidents that have been elevated by the Tier 1 Analyst. Their job requires ensuring immediate containment of the threat, investigations and management of remediation actions that must be taken. They are also responsible for increasing security by utilizing new knowledge they have gained during the response process.

Security Analyst Tier 3 – Responsible for the discovery of undetected threats which have taken advantage of vulnerabilities in the organizational environment, continually monitors for such vulnerabilities and weaknesses. Provides threat hunting based on threat intelligence feed IoCs, ensures real-time visibility and reporting on security posture status with proactive penetration testing.

SOC Manager – Oversees the creation and management of workflows as they pertain to security incident monitoring, management and response. Ensure SLA compliance, following of processes and improvisation as needed to reach operational goals.

Director of Security – Manages all security-associated issues in the organization, including compliance with required frameworks, buying, deployment and maintenance of cybersecurity solutions and breach protection processes. Reports to CIO and is the funnel of information for all cyber-related issues in the company.

