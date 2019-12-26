NETSCOUT’s nGeniusPULSE now enables testing of network and app availability and performance over Wi-Fi

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, a market leader in service assurance, security, and business analytics, announced that it has introduced new capabilities to NETSCOUT’s nGeniusPULSE that enable testing of network and application availability and performance over Wi-Fi connections and business transaction testing (BTT) that test performance within an application.

These capabilities improve visibility of the end-user experience regardless of where end-users are located, such as remote offices, retail stores, or sporting and entertainment events.

These additions help IT professionals to uncover, isolate, and help resolve application and network performance issues within a wired or Wi-Fi environment. With earlier domain identification, IT can reduce mean-time-to-resolve to improve the user experience across any cloud or hybrid environment.

“IT Directors and network managers are looking for a competitive edge when it comes to early issue detection that might impact an end-user’s ability to access the network or critical applications over Wi-Fi from remote offices or headquarters to private data centers or cloud, SaaS, or co-lo,” stated Daryle DeBalski, vice president and general manager, new markets business unit, NETSCOUT.

“NETSCOUT’s holistic approach includes the nGeniusONE™ platform with in-depth, passive packet-based monitoring combined with nGeniusPULSE’s always-on active testing and infrastructure monitoring, to provide customers with end-to-end visibility for better service assurance at any user location.”

nGeniusPULSE offers critical visibility from virtually anywhere – even when users are not on the network – with synthetic testing over wired or Wi-Fi networks to monitor SaaS, cloud-hosted, or on-prem applications, and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services to identify current and potential connectivity and performance problems.

By simulating users’ actions through configurable scripts for performance testing of key applications from log-in to log-out, IT professionals can produce reports of cloud and SaaS services that can be shared with providers to help ensure high-availability and high-quality delivery of these applications.

Through built-in integrations with nGeniusONE, nGeniusPULSE also helps monitor infrastructure health while streamlining workflows and reducing complexity.