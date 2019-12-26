SmartMetric’s biometric credit and debit card now has 9 years battery shelf life

SmartMetric announces that its biometric credit and debit card has now a battery shelf life of over 9 years. The card’s biometric fingerprint sensor and internal processor powers on automatically as soon as the card holder touches the card’s fingerprint sensor on the card’s surface.

“This means the card can stay unused by a user for a long time and when they go to use the card it will power up immediately; the user simply touches the card’s sensor,” said today SmartMetric’s President and CEO, Chaya Hendrick.

SmartMetric has also made advances in its contactless NFC technology that is activated for contactless transactions following the users instant fingerprint scan and match when the touch the card’s biometric sensor on the card’s surface.

The card’s internal biometric scanner is powered by a rechargeable very thin battery. This SmartMetric battery is recharged every time the card holder uses the card at either a regular contact card reader or ATM as well as contactless readers used to read contactless credit and debit cards.

SmartMetric turns the card user’s biometrics into the key that unlocks the card. Using the power of biometric security technology SmartMetric brings the ultimate in card user authentication to the credit card.

The SmartMetric biometric credit card is planned for release early in 2020. The biometric card is incorporating the operating system and payments chip of a major global payments card chip supplier.

The new biometric credit and debit card solution will be offered to the more than 500 Credit Card issuing Banks who are already using the chip supplier’s chip in their credit and debit cards globally. This credit card solution provider has more than 1.4 billion issued credit and debit cards using their chip.

SmartMetric is a USA based company with sales and marketing partnerships in Latin America, Europe the United States. Engineering of the biometric card electronics is done in-house and is the owned intellectual property of the company.