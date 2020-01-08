Tapplock introduces new enterprise fingerprint scanning padlock accessories

Padlocks are commonly used in businesses to secure assets, but assigning keys, managing user permissions and tracking access history is time-consuming, inefficient and often times impractical.

Tapplock, creator of the world’s first smart fingerprint padlock, is introducing new accessories for its enterprise platform.

The Tapplock box 2.0 connects through Bluetooth and is used for fingerprint enrollment for its Tapplock enterprise software. The company will also be debuting a charging dock as well as the option to customize the shackle length of the locks.

Unlike traditional locks that can take up to 15 seconds to open, all of Tapplock padlocks allow users to access their items in 0.8 seconds with their fingerprint and have an adaptive algorithm. The smart padlocks can be unlocked three ways: fingerprint, Bluetooth via the Tapplock App, and Morse code.

The Tapplock enterprise software works with Tapplock one+ and allows businesses to set custom permissions for each user. Using the software, employers can view all of their locks on a map as well as deploy and revoke fingerprint access remotely and manage access privileges such as times of day individuals can access a lock.

Comprehensive audit reports allow businesses to track every account activity with ease and view timestamps for when a lock was unlocked and locked. The software can send mobile notifications for account related events and exports audit reports.

Tapplock box 2.0 can be used to register fingerprints for the enterprise platform through Bluetooth. The box has a fully rechargeable battery that lasts over 500 days and is AES encrypted and secured. Tapplock also offers businesses the chance to customize the shackle lengths of the locks.

The standard size is 24mm and businesses can request a 40mm or 58mm shackle to fit their needs. Tapplock will also debut a charging dock for enterprise users that holds and recharges up to eight Tapplock one+ locks by dock and two locks by USB.

Tapplock one+ and Tapplock lite consumer locks will also be shown at CES. Tapplock one+ features a 7mm reinforced stainless-steel shackle and has an industry leading IP67 water-proof rating that allows the lock to function even when completely submerged. Which means, it can be used outdoors and unlocked in any weather conditions without damage.

Tapplock lite is a small, lightweight fingerprint padlock that is ideal for using indoors on lockers, cabinets or toolboxes. And, since it is common for people to share access to a padlock, Tapplock lite can store up to 100 fingerprints while the one+ can store up to 500.