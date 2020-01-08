Wind River provides software support for the latest NXP S32G processors

Wind River, a leader in delivering software for the intelligent edge, announced software support for the latest NXP S32G processors. The new processors combine hardware security; ASIL D safety; high-performance processing; and network acceleration for service-oriented gateways, domain controllers, and safety coprocessors.

VxWorks® and Wind River Helix Virtualization Platform board support packages (BSPs) are available for the new NXP S32G vehicle network processors. With the addition of these BSPs, Wind River continues its commitment to enabling the development of secure and safe systems on the latest processors from NXP, including existing enablement of the NXP S32V and i.MX8 family for automotive use cases.

“Next-gen vehicle systems will be inundated with data and must be able to handle dynamic workloads while also keeping security and safety a top priority,” said Michel Genard, vice president of Product at Wind River.

“Wind River has a long history of delivering proven software for mission-critical needs in industries such as automotive, avionics, and telecommunications. Through our ongoing work with NXP, we can help our mutual customers overcome technology and business challenges in order to reach their automated driving objectives.”

“Connected and autonomous cars must be ready to securely and intelligently capture and process increasingly massive amounts of data in real time,” said Ray Cornyn, vice president and general manager of Vehicle Network Processors at NXP Semiconductors.

“By working closely with partners such as Wind River, NXP can deliver customers with the security, safety, and high-performance needs required by service-oriented gateways and domain controllers.”

VxWorks is the industry-leading real-time operating system (RTOS), tuned for both determinism and responsiveness, with a proven track record in safety- and security-certified environments. Certified to ISO 26262 ASIL D by TÜV SÜD, VxWorks is used in over 550 safety certification programs by more than 350 customers across multiple industries.

Wind River Helix Virtualization Platform (Helix Platform) is an edge compute software platform for future-proofing critical infrastructure systems. It comprises of VxWorks along with virtualization technology, integrated with Wind River Linux and Wind River Simics for system simulation.

Helix Platform meets the stringent certification requirements of the ISO 26262, DO-178C, and IEC 61508 safety standards.

The new NXP S32G processors enable service-oriented gateways for rapid over-the-air (OTA) deployment of new capabilities and advanced edge-to-cloud analytics. They deliver new levels of vehicle network performance with ASIL D functional safety to support autonomous driving applications.

The S32G processors accelerate the shift to simplified domain and zonal-based vehicle architectures and provide customers with reference system solutions.