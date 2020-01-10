SnapLogic names Dayle Hall as Chief Marketing Officer

SnapLogic, provider of the #1 Intelligent Integration Platform, announced that it has named Dayle Hall as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

Hall, who brings two decades of success building and scaling marketing organizations for high-growth technology companies, will lead the company’s global marketing initiatives including: branding and digital marketing, corporate communications, product marketing, demand generation, field marketing, and more. He joins SnapLogic’s executive leadership team and will report to CEO Gaurav Dhillon.

“We’re excited to have Dayle join the SnapLogic team,” said Gaurav Dhillon, CEO at SnapLogic. “Dayle’s integrated marketing expertise, proven leadership skills, and history of success at high-growth SaaS companies make him the right person to guide our global marketing programs as we ramp up for our next phase of growth. Dayle will be instrumental in helping to get our best-in-class, AI-powered integration platform into the hands of even more users across the globe.”

Hall is an experienced leader with a proven track record of building strong marketing teams and helping enterprise software companies accelerate and grow revenues. Most recently, Hall was CMO at People.ai, where he was instrumental in creating a new category for AI-powered revenue intelligence, and helping to grow revenues 5x.

Prior, he led marketing at community and social media management software firm Lithium Technologies, and has held senior marketing roles at Aruba Networks and Cisco.

“The opportunity at SnapLogic was too good to turn down,” said Hall. “The team has done an incredible job establishing a market-leading position with a product that’s intuitive, easy to deploy and use, and sits at the fulcrum of all enterprise automation.

“There’s a massive opportunity to put this powerful platform in the hands of IT teams and functional lines of business alike because real business acceleration begins when data and applications are accessible across the entire organization. I’m excited to be here and put some firepower into SnapLogic’s go-to market and marketing machine.”