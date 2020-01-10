TDK InvenSense SmartSense: A wireless multi-sensor solution for various IoT apps

TDK announces the availability of the InvenSense SmartSense, a compact, wireless multi-sensor solution designed for a plethora of IoT applications. The new, out-of-the-box sensor solution enables accurate and remote monitoring, data collection and specific IoT sensor application outputs via BLE and Wi-Fi.

IoT applications covered by the new sensor module include smart doors, robotic vacuums, asset monitoring, patient activity monitoring, HVAC filtering and air mouse monitoring.

The list of algorithms will be expanded in the coming months, based on emerging market requirements. The module also provides autonomous SD Card data logging for applications deriving value from large data volumes.

SmartSense integrates TDK’s IMU, magnetometer, pressure, temperature, and ultrasonic sensors with high-precision algorithms in a one-size-fits-all solution.

The module serves as an easy-to-use prototyping platform by enabling OEMs to gain application insights, signatures and environment variations.

Its small size, flat base and wireless features allow for quick and easy prototyping. For example, a company manufacturing patient activity monitors needs both high-resolution and low-noise IMU data, as well as meaningful algorithmic information about patients’ gait, body posture and balance.

SmartSense provides all this information, enabling OEMs to quickly prototype their products while working closely with TDK to get secure access to medical algorithms and IMUs.

Glossary

BLE: Bluetooth Low Energy

IMU: Inertial Measurement Unit

SD Card: Secure Digital Card is a proprietary non-volatile memory card for use in portable devices

MEMS: Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems

Main applications

SmartSense addresses a wide range of IoT applications, including but not limited to:

Smart Door Lock Detection

Asset Monitoring

HVAC Filter Monitoring and Alerting

Air Motion Library

Robo-Vacuum Movement Detection

Patient Activity Monitoring (e.g., cervical analysis, balance control and gait analysis)

Features