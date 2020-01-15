Masergy Shadow IT Discovery: Automatically identify unauthorized SaaS applications

Masergy launched its Masergy Shadow IT Discovery solution. Shadow IT Discovery exposes enterprises to significant cybersecurity risks.

Building on its mission to make security intrinsic to its SD-WAN platform and to offer the most robust real-time visibility and control, Masergy is empowering enterprises to immediately identify and appropriately address unauthorized SaaS applications.

The proliferation of SaaS applications continues to compound each year, exposing businesses to ever-increasing cloud threats and cybersecurity vulnerabilities.

According to one study, the average enterprise has more than 888 unauthorized SaaS applications running unbeknownst to IT departments. Furthermore, Gartner clients indicate that “shadow IT” investments can exceed 40% of the formal IT spend.

The proliferation of SaaS applications continues to compound each year, exposing businesses to ever-increasing cloud threats and cybersecurity vulnerabilities.

According to one study, the average enterprise has more than 888 unauthorized SaaS applications running unbeknownst to IT departments. Furthermore, Gartner clients indicate that “shadow IT” investments can exceed 40% of the formal IT spend.

“With more than half of all enterprise workloads now running in IaaS, PaaS, or SaaS, securing enterprise access to multiple clouds is crucial,” according to Principal Research Analyst, John Burke, at Nemertes Research.

“Shadow IT in the form of the proliferation of unsanctioned cloud solutions cannot be ignored, and integrating shadow IT discovery into a managed SD-WAN offering, as Masergy has done, gives crucial new visibility to IT teams with minimal added effort.”

Masergy Shadow IT Discovery immediately scans and identifies all applications, providing clients visibility through the SD-WAN management portal. Until now, IT departments have had to rely on a variety of endpoint security solutions and guesswork to access this information.

The time savings and decreased threat exposure will help IT organizations increase their security posture and keep up with the blind spots created by unsanctioned usage.

“Masergy stands committed to helping global enterprises leverage the cloud with certainty, giving them the visibility they need to control access without disrupting the productivity benefits that cloud applications deliver,” said Terry Traina, chief digital officer, Masergy.

This announcement comes just four months after the Masergy AIOps product launch, in which the company released the industry’s first SD-WAN-integrated digital assistant for network, security, and application optimization.