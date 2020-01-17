SecureLink simplifies vendors privileged access management for healthcare organizations

SecureLink, the leader in vendor privileged access management (VPAM), released SecureLink for Healthcare to provide hospitals and healthcare organizations a centralized solution for managing privileged access for third-party vendors.

It is customized to meet the needs of organizations operating under HIPAA and HITECH regulations and gives network administrators the ability to limit access to specific systems and applications, while providing a full video audit and keystroke logging of sessions.

As part of the offering, SecureLink has released a best practices module that monitors key system settings and alerts administrators of any changes that could impact their compliance or security stance.

“Health systems, regional and local hospitals, and clinics are under enormous pressure to secure their IT networks and provide detailed reports to meet stringent compliance requirements.

“Ransomware and other cyberattacks have continued to escalate in the healthcare industry, which spurred us to create this unique offering for organizations that currently use ad hoc or less secure methods for remote third-party access,” said Rob Palermo, vice president of product management and strategy for SecureLink.

“We’ve taken our 17 years of experience working with healthcare systems and created a platform and implementation process that meets the specific needs of healthcare organizations and protects them against the growing threats.”

“We’ve seen an increase in the need to provide information and visibility from a legal and compliance perspective. Now, with SecureLink, we have insight into when vendors are connecting, what they are connecting into, and why they are connecting,” said Kelly Pischke, information security analyst for Avera Health.

The features within the SecureLink for Healthcare offering provide visibility into business and clinical applications, such as EHR systems, and enhanced audit trails to meet HIPAA, PCI, and any other internal and external security requirements.

Customized implementation services are also provided at no additional cost including: