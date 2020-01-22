Download: State of Breach Protection 2020 survey results

What are the key considerations security decision makers should take into account when designing their 2020 breach protection? To answer this, Cynet polled 1,536 cybersecurity professionals to understand the common practices, prioritizations and preferences of organization today in protecting themselves from breaches.

Security executives face significant challenges when confronting the evolving threat landscape. For example, what type of attacks pose the greatest risk and what security products would best address them? Is it better to build a strong team in-house, outsource the entire security operation, or search for a sweet spot between the two? What type and level of automation should be introduced into the breach protection workflows?

The State of Breach Protection 2020 survey crowdsources the wisdom of numerous security pros and decision makers, enabling CISOs to make better informed and data-driven decisions, by zooming out to see the wide perspective of breach protection’s best practices and major trends.