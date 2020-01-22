STEALTHbits StealthRECOVER 1.5: Easier and faster AD rollback and recovery

STEALTHbits Technologies, a cybersecurity software company focused on protecting an organization’s sensitive data and the credentials attackers use to steal that data, announced the release of StealthRECOVER 1.5, their fine-grained rollback and recovery solution for Active Directory (AD).

As a component of STEALTHbits’ AD Management and Security solution portfolio, StealthRECOVER enables organizations to quickly and easily rollback and recover unintended and unwanted directory changes. Users are enabled with point in time rollback and recovery of AD objects, attributes, group memberships, DNS, state of accounts, and more, all without any downtime.

Among numerous enhancements included in StealthRECOVER 1.5, STEALTHbits has provided new automation capabilities through the introduction of PowerShell cmdlets designed to automate tasks around recovery, backup, right assignments, and managing domains.

Not only does this allow administrators to execute rollback and recovery functions outside the StealthRECOVER console easily through PowerShell, but provides for enhanced integration between other products in STEALTHbits’ portfolio like StealthINTERCEPT, StealthAUDIT, and StealthDEFEND, or any third-party solution capable of executing PowerShell commands.

In addition, STEALTHbits has included an AD Users and Computers (ADUC) snap-in to initiate rollback and recovery actions in StealthRECOVER, directly form the ADUC console.

As many administrators use the ADUC console on a regular basis to perform their AD administrative tasks, STEALTHbits has worked to streamline this experience by limiting the number of places they need to go, tools they need to use, and clicks they need to perform to get the job done quickly, accurately, and efficiently.

Similar to the PowerShell cmdlets, this enhancement allows administrators to initiate rollback and recovery actions without opening StealthRECOVER to facilitate the process.

“StealthRECOVER is a really important component of our Active Directory solution portfolio,” said Adam Laub, STEALTHbits’ Chief Marketing Officer.

“While AD rollback and recovery is far from a new concept, our solution, the capabilities it provides, and the ease in which it allows administrators to perform highly complex, highly critical, time-sensitive functions hits the nail on the head in terms of what AD administrators and security professionals need right now.”

He continued, “AD is more critical than it has ever been. It’s critical that keeping AD healthy and out of harm’s way is easier than it has ever been too.”

Additional enhancements

StealthRECOVER 1.5 also provides users with multiple performance and functionality improvements, including: