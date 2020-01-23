Alison Lewis joins Neustar’s Board of Directors

Neustar, a global information services company and leader in identity resolution, announced that Alison Lewis has been appointed as an independent, non-executive director to the Company’s Board of Directors.

Lewis is Chief Growth Officer and member of the Global Executive Leadership Team for Kimberly-Clark, an $18+ billion consumer goods product company of trusted brands in more than 175 countries.

“With more than 30 years of experience in global marketing and product management, Alison’s range of experience driving product growth and marketing innovation at some of the world’s largest consumer product companies will equip Neustar with significant market insight,” said Stewart Bloom, Board Chairman and Golden Gate Capital Operating Executive.

“Alison will be a valuable contributor to the Neustar Board, and help the Company continue to drive growth in the coming years.”

“Alison’s working knowledge of our industry makes her an ideal addition to the Neustar Board,” said Neustar President & CEO, Charlie Gottdiener. “Her background and industry insight will be valuable assets to Neustar and her marketing and product perspective will serve us well as we continue to implement our strategic growth plan.”

“Data and technology are at the heart of information services in the 21st century,” said Ms. Lewis.

“Neustar is at the forefront of helping to shape this future through its powerful OneID system. I look forward to working with the entire board and management team to advance Neustar’s strategic growth plan and to help this remarkable company cement its position as the industry leader for many years to come.”