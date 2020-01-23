Privafy unveils cloud-native, security-as-a-service application to protect Data-in-Motion

Privafy unveiled a fundamentally new approach to data security that protects organizations against modern Data-in-Motion threats while disrupting the cost associated with complex, archaic network solutions.

The company’s cloud-native application will secure Data-in-Motion as it moves across locations, clouds, mobile and the IoT. Additionally, the company announced it received $22 million in minority investments to date from prominent private investors to continue scaling its cloud-based security business.

The company was founded by Verizon and NXP Semiconductors executives, drawing on years of combined experience in the security, networking, mobile and IoT markets.

Privafy’s cloud-native security-as-a-service application integrates the functionality of encryption systems and VPNs, firewalls, DDoS protection, intrusion detection and prevention systems (IDS and IPS), data loss prevention (DLP) and deep content inspection technology to provide comprehensive protection as data traverses between locations, clouds, mobile devices, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

“Data has never been less secure. Solutions developed by the networking industry to protect data are rapidly becoming obsolete for today’s cloud-and mobile-based workloads. Furthermore, technologies such as SD-WAN and cloud-based point solutions focus more on cost reductions, but don’t address the underlying security vulnerabilities to sufficiently protect Internet reliant businesses,” said Guru Pai, co-founder and CEO, Privafy.

“Privafy was purpose-built to secure data in today’s modern world. We have democratized Internet security to protect data in a way that is easier to deploy and far more economical for any sized enterprise, regardless of where or how they work.”

Securing Data-in-Motion regardless of location

According to Gartner’s “The Future of Network Security is in the Cloud” report, “digital business transformation inverts network and security service design patterns, shifting the focal point to the identity of the user and/or device — not the data center” and “the legacy “data center as the center of the universe” network and network security architecture is obsolete and has become an inhibitor to the needs of digital business.”

Privafy built a security-as-a-service offering to address legacy security challenges through a single, easy-to-use solution that delivers a full spectrum of protection against cyberattacks, including unauthorized intrusions and access, malware attacks, DDoS and malicious service interruption, ransomware, botnets, and more; with non-degrading performance and ultra-high service availability.

By integrating this functionality into a single security solution, Privafy’s Cloud Services enable the most comprehensive Data-in-Motion protection for all business environments at a fraction of the cost of legacy point solutions.

The functionality includes a proprietary Absolute Encryption schema that defends against “man-in-the-middle” or unauthorized snooping attacks, and endpoint identity protection that protects against endpoint cloning.

It also provides Impervious Firewall technology that delivers dynamic perimeter security with fine-grain rules for inbound and outbound control, and deep content inspection for data loss prevention and comprehensive malware screening.

Privafy’s security offering is easy to deploy and integrates into existing environments in minutes. PrivafyCentral, an intuitive dashboard, monitors and manages the Privafy security services, including Privafy NetEdge to secure on-premise connectivity, Privafy CloudEdge to secure public and private clouds, and Privafy AppEdge to protect remote workforces on iOS, Android, Windows, macOS and Linux.

This enables Privafy to support all the environments an enterprise operates in, including headquarters, branch offices and global sites, mobile and personal computers, private and public clouds, SaaS applications (e.g., Salesforce, Slack, Dropbox) and the IoT.

“Because our organization is global and geographically dispersed, we were looking for a solution that would be easy to implement and use, that secured both our physical locations and our cloud workloads,” said Bill Baxter, Chief Technology Officer, VIZIO.

“Privafy’s cloud-native application essentially gave us a private network on the public Internet that required none of the complex provisioning of legacy systems and was quickly deployed to protect our corporate data.”

Privafy’s security-as-a-service solution is currently available today, deployed in enterprise environments of all sizes. The company is working with leading channel partners, broadband and wireless carriers, and next-generation managed service providers to ensure the solution is available globally.