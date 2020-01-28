Cymatic selects security experts for advisory roles

Cymatic announced the launch of its advisory board, a community of international security and risk experts providing brand counsel, technical guidance, and market leadership to ensure the success and relevance of the Cymatic next-generation all-in-one web application defense platform.

Cymatic offers the only unified security platform that deploys at the client through a simple line of JavaScript without agents or proxies to deliver first-look, first-strike capability that is earliest in the kill chain.

It provides universal in-session visibility and control to reduce risk across web applications, networks, and users while decreasing network traffic loads and eliminating user friction. Members of its advisory board include:

Jimmy Sanders, head of information security at Netflix DVD. Jimmy has spent the better part of two decades securing data and systems from cyber threats and building resilient compliance programs across technology, financial services, and healthcare organizations.

At Netflix, he is responsible for managing the security for DVD.com. In addition to his duties at Netflix, Jimmy has served as the San Francisco area chapter president of the Information Systems Security Association (ISSA) since 2014. He also held senior security management roles at organizations that include Samsung, Fiserv, and SAP.

Shaun Khalfan, chief information security officer at Freddie Mac. Shaun’s extensive security work across financial services, government agencies, academic institutions, and international IT services providers has enabled him to build robust security environments that protect sensitive information and reduce organizational risk.

Currently, Shaun leads Freddie Mac’s information security program and strategy including security architecture, operations, and engineering, enabling digital transformation to achieve business objectives.

He is an Army combat veteran serving as an advisor to YL Ventures, an adjunct professor at Carnegie Mellon University, and on the board of the National Technology Security Coalition. Prior to Freddie Mac, Shaun was CISO for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection in addition to various security roles with the U.S. Department of Defense and CACI.

Tom Baltis, vice president and chief information security officer at Delta Dental Insurance Company. As an award-winning executive, Tom transforms cybersecurity into a powerful brand differentiator to drive customer acquisition and retention.

He has 15 years of leadership experience, in which time he has established and led world-class information security organizations at Fortune 100 companies in healthcare, financial services, defense, and other industries.

Tom is very active in the startup community and sought by top-tier venture capital firms to identify winning product ideas and future market disruptors. As a trusted advisor, he helps emerging and established technology companies raise capital, accelerate revenue growth, and achieve leading market share.

“We are humbled to see so many security experts willing to help us ensure the success of our go-to-market strategy,” said Cymatic Founder and Chief Executive Jason Hollander.

“We are confident we offer the best value in security today by defending against the most sophisticated client- and browser-based attacks, remaining invisible and frictionless to users, deploying in minutes, and offering immediate time-to-value—and now we have a team of seasoned professionals to us help disrupt the market and bring much needed change to our customers.”

