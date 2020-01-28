Cybraics partners with AVANT to expand reach of its AI-backed threat detection services

Cybersecurity and analytics firm Cybraics announced a partnership with AVANT, an IT decision-making platform for next-generation technologies, further expanding the reach of the company’s artificial intelligence-backed threat detection services.

“We are excited to partner with AVANT to offer our advanced threat detection services throughout their nationwide network of Trusted Advisors,” said Nate Grinnell, Vice President of Sales, Cybraics.

“Robust cybersecurity practices are essential for the health of all companies, but many still have limited resources allocated toward this critical function. Through AVANT’s Trusted Advisors and IT decision-making tool Pathfinder, companies can now access Cybraics and dramatically improve their cybersecurity stance.”

Cybraics’ threat detection and analytics platform, nLighten, combines AI-backed engineering with a simple interface, allowing companies to identify advanced security threats and vulnerabilities.

nLighten reduces noise, increases situational awareness, and improves mean time to detection and response. Delivered as-a-Service via cloud, nLighten’s lightweight virtual appliance is fast to implement and simple to use.

“The evolution of enterprise security threats is outpacing the bandwidth of today’s IT teams. Real-time research shows us that implementing disruptive solutions like Cybraics is no longer optional for enterprises; it’s critical for long-term growth,” said Drew Lydecker, President, AVANT.

“We’re thrilled to offer access to Cybraics’ platforms as our Trusted Advisors continue to shape IT decision-making.”

For ten years, AVANT has provided unique value to its extensive network of Trusted Advisors with original real-world data, leading edge tools and training to guide decision-making around IT services that promote business growth.

From complex cloud designs and global wide-area network deployments to the latest in security services, AVANT sets the industry standard in enabling partners and clients to make intelligent, data-driven decisions about services, technology and cost-effective communications.