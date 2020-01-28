SecureLink announces distribution partnership with ShiftLeft for GCC and Egypt

SecureLink, a risk advisory firm based in Dubai and part of the StarLink group, the region’s “True” Value-Added-Distributor (VAD), announced signing a distribution partnership with ShiftLeft for GCC and Egypt.

ShiftLeft is the fastest and most accurate application security testing product in the industry. It integrates directly into DevOps pipelines via pull request or build, and it can analyze 500,000 lines of code in under 10 minutes. This enables AppSec teams to insert security into DevOps without slowing down innovation.

SecureLink will be the distributor for the entire ShiftLeft product suite – ShiftLeft Inspect, ShiftLeft Ocular and ShiftLeft Protect. Leveraging the ShiftLeft Code Property Graph (CPG), all ShiftLeft solutions are designed to provide accuracy, speed and scalability to help organizations achieve continuous security at the lowest OpEx.

Reghu Mohandas, Director, SecureLink said, “Adoption of DevOps requires organizations to be able to be agile and secure at the same time. Using platforms like ShiftLeft, we believe our customers can ensure that their applications are secure both during build-time and run-time.

“Under this partnership, we will jointly focus on engaging with customers who require advisory services around application security and leverage the ShiftLeft platform in providing continuous assessment and protection.”

“The GCC is one of the fastest growing, and most dynamic, regions powering the global economy,” said Manish Gupta, CEO and Founder of ShiftLeft.

“We’re excited to be working with SecureLink, the premier value-added distributor to enter this exciting region. Combining our fastest and most accurate code analysis with the top application security advisory will provide our customers with the most advanced application security solution.”