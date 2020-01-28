Sixgill appoints Meira Primes as chief marketing officer

Sixgill, a leading threat intelligence company, has appointed Meira Primes, a veteran strategist and marketer, as chief marketing officer.

The appointment comes as Sixgill announced it is moving into larger offices to support growth as the company continues to capitalize on increased market recognition and demand for the company’s threat intelligence platform.

In her role, Primes will be responsible for overall marketing strategy, brand management, public relations, and lead generation – guiding the overall sales and go-to-market strategy.

Primes, who has served previous marketing leadership roles at Guidewire Software, ZoomInfo, and Cloudyn, brings a wealth of experience in leading marketing strategy for technology startups.

“Meira is a key addition to our expanding executive ranks, with a solid track record of driving results for high growth companies,” said Sharon Wagner, Sixgill’s CEO.

“She brings a wealth of experience as a global strategist and sales leader specializing in branding, thought leadership and go-to-market campaigns.”

To accommodate its recent growth and plan for further expansion in the near future, Sixgill will move to larger offices in Tel Aviv.

The new office, located in the Azrieli Tower, brings the company closer to the central hub of Israeli tech and provides enough space to accommodate the company’s plan to double its workforce by the end of the year.

“With cybercrime rising exponentially, organizations need automated, active intelligence into the workings of criminal networks on the deep and dark web,” continued Wagner.

“These milestones show that there’s incredible demand for our core product as we scale our business to meet these challenges.”