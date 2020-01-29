Cequence CQ botDefense now available on AWS Marketplace as a SaaS

Cequence Security announced that its Application Security Platform (ASP) with CQ botDefense is now available as a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The solution allows customers to protect public-facing applications from online fraud caused by automated attacks such as account takeovers and API business logic abuse.

The new SaaS offering complements existing on-premises or cloud deployment options, delivering the same security functionality while reducing the operational effort required to protect public-facing applications from automated attacks.

Following a shared responsibility model, Cequence Security deploys and manages the underlying SaaS infrastructure, ensuring continuous uptime and updates for the platform software. Meanwhile, all security policies, data and system configuration elements are managed and owned by the customer.

“Enterprise digital transformation typically combines cloud-first initiatives with the adoption of more iterative, microservices-based application development methodologies with the goal of being more efficient while increasing competitiveness,” said Ameya Talwalkar, co-founder and Chief Product Officer at Cequence Security.

“CQ botDefense SaaS complements our existing on-prem and cloud deployments, allowing customers to reduce the operational burden associated with protecting their digital transformation initiatives from automated bot attacks.”

CQ botDefense SaaS has been certified as PCI DSS 3.2 Level 2 for Service Providers compliant and is in process for SOC II Level I certification. Both are critical SaaS selection criteria for enterprise customers, providing assurance that the Cequence Operations Team adheres to strict guidelines for protecting customer data.

Deployed as a secure, single tenant service on AWS, CQ botDefense SaaS delivers three important features that can help customers save time and strengthen their application security posture:

– Once CQ botDefense SaaS is deployed, the CQAI analytics engine automatically discovers all web, mobile, and API-based endpoints targeted by malicious bot attacks. Detect – CQAI uses Machine Learning and threat intelligence to determine the underlying intent and behavior of each transaction to identify malicious bot traffic in near real time.

– CQAI uses Machine Learning and threat intelligence to determine the underlying intent and behavior of each transaction to identify malicious bot traffic in near real time. Defend – CQ botDefense SaaS can automatically take action and block bad traffic, or it can work with a customer’s existing security tools to block malicious bot attacks.

CQ botDefense SaaS complements native AWS services, integrating seamlessly with commonly used CDNs including Amazon CloudFront to block bot attacks at the edge. Alternatively, it can be deployed closer to the application infrastructure with load balancer integration, requiring no changes to CDNs or DNS settings.

With either option, it’s also worth noting that no changes are required to any web, mobile, or API-based applications, such as JavaScript injection or SDK modifications that may impact application deployment efforts or page load performance.