Semtech releases LoRa-based Asset Tracking Reference Kit

Semtech, a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced the release of its Asset Tracking Reference Kit to accelerate the adoption of asset tracking solutions based on LoRa devices and the LoRaWAN protocol, and facilitate the confirmation of the business value of such solutions.

According to IHS Markit LPWAN market report 2019, worldwide connections in asset management have grown from 15 million in 2017 to more than 50 million in 2019, and are expected to reach almost 500 million in 2023.

Despite the continued growth of IoT for asset tracking, the highly technical nature of IoT serves as a barrier to entry for many potential businesses. As preferred IoT solutions, LoRa devices offer a proven feature set for enabling a wide range of asset tracking solutions that meet customer needs and deliver real return on investment.

Asset tracking often requires sensors to be installed in industrial environments minimizing the impact on the production. LoRa devices’ unique ability to provide cost-effective infrastructure for both indoor and outdoor coverage with geolocation combined with multiple year battery life make the platform the preferred technology for asset tracking projects.

“For companies that need indoor presence detection and outdoor geolocation, the Semtech Asset Tracking Reference Kit illustrates how easily LoRaWAN private network coverage can be achieved in combination with geolocation,” said Pierre Gelpí, Director of Vertical Marketing for Logistics Asset Tracking in Semtech’s Wireless and Sensing Products Group.

“System integrators will be able to start customer projects expeditiously and enterprise users will be able to evaluate the value of LoRaWAN-based solutions for their business processes without needing to have extensive knowledge of IoT technologies.”

The Semtech Asset Tracking Reference Kit allows users to locate outdoor assets around a specific location, including performing a regular automated inventory of assets that are available on site.

With the data generated by the trackers, customers can evaluate the possible benefits of tracking their assets with an out-of-the box kit. The reference kit will demonstrate the key benefits and capabilities of a LoRaWAN-based tracking solution by applying the trackers to specific assets and having the ability to access the data by a web-based dashboard.

The kit consists of LoRa-based sensors and gateways that are available on the market. Once the customer has seen the value of implementing a LoRa-based solution for asset tracking, they are able to deploy a commercial solution with any of the manufacturers in the LoRa ecosystem, providing sensors, gateways, network software, and connectivity.

The Semtech Asset Tracking Reference Kit comes complete with six industrial LoRaWAN-based GPS trackers and one outdoor LoRaWAN-based gateway including a preconfigured SIM card for Cellular backhaul. The data from the GPS trackers is collected via the LoRaWAN network without the need of a license or subscription fee.

The user can configure some parameters of the trackers and access the data through a secure portal. Depending on the gateway placement, the coverage will vary from hundreds of meters around the location to several kilometers.