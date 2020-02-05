Aliaswire names Jed Rice as CEO

Aliaswire, a leader in innovative cloud-based payments technology, announced that Jed Rice has been named CEO and been appointed to its Board of Directors, effective January 20.

Rice joins the Aliaswire team as the company enters a new phase of growth and innovation. In the last year, the company added more partners and customers to its DirectBiller platform than in any other period in the company’s history.

Additionally, the team launched PayVus, a first of its kind merchant acquiring and issuing platform that is transforming the small and medium size business credit market.

The company continues to gain recognition as a technology leader and in 2019 won the National Automated Clearing House Association (NACHA) ACH Network Challenge and the Electronic Transaction Association (ETA) Innovation Award.

“Aliaswire is delivering great value and driving transformational change in the market with its compelling and innovative approaches to payments. The company is well-positioned for the next stage of strategic growth and I feel fortunate to join the team at this exciting time,” Rice said.

“I look forward to working with not just the management team but all of my Aliaswire colleagues, our partners, and customers to help the company achieve its full potential of delivering truly innovative technology and services to market.”

Rice comes to Aliaswire with over two decades of senior leadership at fast-growing, innovative enterprise technology companies with an emphasis on cloud-based platforms and payments.

He has extensive operational experience bringing new technologies and services to market across multiple functional areas – strategy, go-to-market planning, direct and channels sales, product development, corporate development, and marketing.

Before joining Aliaswire, he spent nearly five years at PayPal where he led a global, cross-functional team delivering an innovative combination of digital payment and consumer engagement services to new vertical markets that quickly added nine figures of new transaction processing volume.

Rice joined PayPal as part of its acquisition of Paydiant, an early innovator in mobile payments, where he was part of the founding management team that led the company from start-up to successful exit.

Before Paydiant he had key leadership roles at Skyhook Wireless, a groundbreaking location-based mobile engagement platform acquired by Liberty Media and edocs, the leader in e-billing and payment solutions which was acquired by Siebel/Oracle.

Across Rice’s career, he has helped investors realize over half-a-billion dollars in enterprise value through successful liquidity events.

“Jed’s track record of helping to lead technology and payments companies from early market innovators through rapid growth and into market leaders make him a natural fit for Aliaswire,” said Scott Shaw, CEO of the Kessler Group and a member of the Board of Directors for Aliaswire.

“He brings experience, leadership, and vision that will help accelerate our growth in the future.”

Rice joins an experienced management team that has been led by Scott Goldthwaite, President of Aliaswire, since the untimely passing of CEO and founder Hoss Mohsenzadeh in October 2018. Goldthwaite will continue in that role.

“It’s an exciting time for the company and Jed will bring tremendous value to the company. He will be instrumental in ensuring Aliaswire continues to gain recognition as a leading payments technology innovator as we deploy our technologies at significant scale,” Goldthwaite said.