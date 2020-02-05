Avaya and RingCentral simplify communication and collaboration through multiple channels

Avaya Holdings, a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, and RingCentral, a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration and contact center solutions, introduced Avaya Cloud Office by RingCentral.

Together, Avaya and RingCentral are redefining business communications by offering a solution delivering a seamless communication and collaboration through multiple channels.The unified communications offering is based on the recent strategic partnership with RingCentral announced in October 2019.

Avaya Cloud Office combines RingCentral’s industry-leading unified communications as a service (UCaaS) platform with Avaya phones, services and migration capabilities to create a highly differentiated solution backed by communications experts that delivers cloud services with extensive communication and collaboration capabilities for businesses of all sizes. Avaya Cloud Office will be generally available for customers and partners this Spring.

Avaya Cloud Office enables users to realize how easy it is to communicate using an all-in-one solution that delivers calling, team messaging, video conferencing, file sharing and collaboration.

Regardless of your workforce location, the types of devices they use, or what environments and applications they work with, Avaya Cloud Office works seamlessly. Avaya predicts that this solution will be the answer to growing demand for an evolving unified communications environment that captures cloud innovation while leveraging existing investments.

Built on RingCentral’s open platform with over 200 pre-built business solution integrations, users can keep the tools they love and will be able to integrate them with Avaya Cloud Office.

Overall, this allows users to benefit from Avaya enterprise-grade features and services with the ease and speed of the leading cloud unified communications platform to meet their unique requirements and budget.

“With Avaya Cloud Office, users can transform business communications and collaboration via the cloud at a pace that is right for them, simplify communications, easily scale as needed, and receive industry-leading security and support from a trusted partner,” said Dennis Kozak, SVP Business Transformation, Avaya.

“At our Avaya ENGAGE 2020 user conference, we are excited to demonstrate Avaya Cloud Office to attendees. In addition, we are planning to train and certify partners and agents to be able to sell this solution so that it can reach customers as quickly as possible.”

“By bringing RingCentral’s industry-leading unified communications platform together with Avaya, our aim is to help businesses empower employees to communicate, collaborate, and work better together and best serve their customers and partners,” said Anand Eswaran, President and COO, RingCentral.

“We look forward to the ongoing collaboration with Avaya that will continue to enhance and strengthen our partnership and bring industry-leading solutions to customers.”

With Avaya Cloud Office, users get:

The most requested functionality and the most advanced features in the market, such as Video, Chat, Collaboration, along with Calling and more – for organizations of any size

200+ ready-to-use integrations with business cloud apps, including Microsoft Office 365, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Zendesk and Google G-Suite

Leading security and reliability features to keep business secure and operational, while also providing compliance for cloud providers

Compatibility with the Avaya phones and devices, including: J139, J169 and J179 Series phones, with additional devices to be added

Service and support managed by Avaya’s highly respected customer success team

“We are excited about the new partnership between Avaya and RingCentral, and we are looking forward to bringing Avaya Cloud Office to market,” said Jeff Gardner, CEO of Carousel, a top technology integrator, managed services and cloud solution provider, and a key Avaya partner.

“The initial feedback we are hearing from our customers is very positive, and we have every expectation that they will embrace this new cloud offer as they seek communication solutions that more effectively address their evolving business needs.”

Avaya Cloud Office adds UCaaS solutions to the company’s industry-leading portfolio, which includes a full suite of communications software and hardware solutions to a global customer base that includes more than 100,000 customers, over 100 million UC seats and 5 million Contact Center users in over 180 countries.

“Businesses currently using premise-based or cloud solutions now have a new, compelling public cloud option available to them with Avaya Cloud Office, providing integrated and intuitive unified communications and collaboration,” said Elka Popova, Vice President of Connected Work research, Frost & Sullivan.

“Avaya customers now have a smoother, more cost-effective migration path to a public cloud solution that makes it easier to realize enhanced workforce productivity and business agility.”