Deepak Ahuja joins NetApp’s Board of Directors

NetApp announced that Deepak Ahuja, CFO of Verily, has joined its Board of Directors. Mr. Ahuja’s appointment brings the number of directors on the NetApp board to eight, seven of whom are independent.

“I am pleased to welcome Deepak to our Board,” said George Kurian, chief executive officer.

“His extensive strategic and operational expertise will provide valuable perspectives as we continue to execute our strategy, drive profitability and enhance value for all NetApp’s shareholders. I look forward to benefiting from his experience.”

“As a seasoned CFO, Deepak’s knowledge of complex financial matters at high growth companies will be an excellent resource for our management team,” said NetApp’s Chairman Mike Nevens.

“His experience complements the board’s capabilities and we are excited to welcome him on to our board.”

“I am honored to join the board of a leader of data services for hybrid multicloud,” said Deepak Ahuja. “I look forward to working alongside my fellow Board members and company management to advance NetApp’s compelling vision.”