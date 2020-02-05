Network Data Systems promotes Wayne Dumas to COO and Craig Johnson to VP of Worldwide Sales

Network Data Systems (NDS), an industry leader in IT infrastructure service solutions, is excited to announce the recent promotions of Wayne Dumas to COO and Craig Johnson to Vice President of Worldwide Sales.

Wayne Dumas has been a member of the NDS team for nine years, most recently holding the position of Vice President of Service Delivery. During the rapid growth that NDS experienced in recent years, Wayne was instrumental in developing NDS’ premier managed services organization.

His leadership in delivering world-class service to NDS’ clients resulted in NPS client-satisfaction ratings in the low 90’s. In his new position, Wayne will be responsible for all aspects of Network Data Systems’ sales and operations.

Prior to joining NDS, Wayne spent 30 years in engineering and operations leadership positions at various Managed Service Providers including Ameritech, Verisign and Syniverse.

Craig Johnson brings over 25 years of sales and leadership experience to NDS, with the past 7 of those years spent in the NDS / AT&T channel where he secured long-term relationships with some of the largest and most technologically advanced companies in the US.

Prior to joining NDS, Craig gained expertise growing and leading high-performance sales teams in North America and globally, with AT&T and Juniper Networks.

“We are excited to increase Wayne’s responsibility and add Craig to our leadership team,” said Al Siders, NDS’ CEO.

He went on to say, “Our company’s rapid growth, and anticipated future growth, necessitated expanding and strengthening our leadership team. We expect Wayne and Craig will continue to lead our strong growth, expand our services portfolio to meet client needs and ensure we are continuing to deliver world-class service for our clients.”