NTT DATA Services enters strategic collaboration agreement with AWS

NTT DATA Services announced it has entered into a three-year, strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services, to deliver new products, services and solutions designed to accelerate cloud transformations.

Through this collaboration, NTT DATA can provide clients with advisory and development services, as well as implementation, migration, and management of solutions on AWS. NTT DATA, which has more than 900 AWS certifications, also recently acquired Flux7, a Premier Consulting Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN), to enhance the value the company can deliver in AWS, DevOps and Agile development capabilities.

“We are delighted to be working with NTT DATA to help clients migrate mission-critical workloads to AWS, while delivering comprehensive optimization and cloud managed services,” said Darci Kleindl, Director of North America Partner, Amazon Web Services, Inc. “AWS will be a NTT DATA preferred cloud provider and will support NTT DATA through their cloud transformation by providing technical expertise, training, and enablement along with go-to-market support.”

NTT DATA will collaborate with AWS on opportunities to demonstrate how value can be rapidly unlocked through migration projects, such as SAP and mainframe migration, which allow clients to identify and modernize workloads to successfully leverage cloud infrastructure. In addition, NTT DATA will expand services to support client adoption of cloud-native application development to accelerate business value. In support of these initiatives, the two companies will implement proofs of concept that enable clients to optimize AWS solutions and increase cloud adoption.

As part of the agreement, the companies will collaborate in the delivery of products, services and solutions to better serve the needs of their clients. Solutions developed will undergo a rigorous product development process and receive technical assistance from both companies to facilitate development, configuration, testing/acceptance and integration.

“With a strengthened, strategic collaboration with AWS, our team is better positioned to deliver insights and solutions that allow our clients to accelerate next-generation cloud adoption,” said Eric Clark, Chief Digital Officer, NTT DATA Services. “This agreement represents our continued focus on creating an ecosystem that provides clients unmatched resources to achieve outcomes that have a positive impact on their businesses.”

NTT DATA will continue to prioritize talent development and recruitment of AWS-trained and certified consultants, engineers, architects, developers, ops/delivery and business development/sales experts. The training of technical and non-technical team members will allow the company to continue investing in innovative solutions, advising clients on the most efficient way to operate solutions, and managing ongoing operations of solutions on AWS.

Frank Contrepois, Head of Customer Success for Strategic Blue, said, “Strategic Blue is a company that helps customers better afford their cloud services. We want to focus on serving customers and saving them money rather than managing technical aspects of AWS infrastructure. We chose NTT DATA to do that for us because the company has deep technical expertise and global scale, as well as a great relationship with AWS. We’re excited to hear that NTT DATA is investing even more into their work with AWS and look forward to great things from this strategic collaboration.”

The agreement represents an expansion of an existing relationship between NTT DATA and AWS as the two companies have been working together for more than five years to support a wide range of industries including healthcare, manufacturing, financial services, insurance and retail.