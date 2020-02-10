Elevate Security appoints Nicholas Telford as chief financial officer

Elevate Security, a platform that measures, influences, and reduces human cybersecurity risk, announced the appointment of Nicholas (Nick) Telford as chief financial officer. Telford will oversee Elevate Security’s long-term financial strategy, providing oversight and a roadmap to the organization’s growth plan.

“Having Nick join Elevate Security as our chief financial officer is a big win,” said Robert Fly, chief executive officer of Elevate Security.

“We’ve been impressed with Nick’s experience helping enterprise and security software companies grow. Nick brings deep knowledge in all aspects of finance and a passion for leading organizational transformation. We believe that Nick will enable us to move from early-stage to optimizing for continued success and sustained growth.”

Telford comes to Elevate Security with more than 25 years of experience in accounting, finance, and operations with a track record of building successful software companies. Most recently he was chief financial officer at Bugcrowd, a leading crowdsourced security platform.

Before Bugcrowd, Telford was previously chief financial officer of Perforce Software (acquired by Summit Partners) and his background includes AmberPoint (acquired by Oracle) and Ernst & Young. He is a certified public accountant and a Bay Area native.

Elevate Security just celebrated its three year founding anniversary and has seen tremendous growth in that short time. The company was just recently nominated as an RSA 2020 Innovation Sandbox Finalist.

“While I wasn’t planning to go back to an early stage business, there is something very special about Elevate Security, the product, the team, and the co-founders Robert and Masha,” said Telford.

“I am really honored to be here and play a leading role in Elevate Security’s financial success and position us to create value for our team and investors over the long term. I look forward to what’s in store for me here and am delighted to be part of this amazing team.”