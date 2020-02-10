Okta hires Craig Weissman as Chief Architect

Okta, the leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise, announced the hiring of Craig Weissman as Chief Architect, effective immediately.

Weissman brings a proven track record of more than 20 years leading enterprise software development and cloud architecture, having played a pivotal role as Chief Technology Officer at Salesforce before co-founding cloud hospitality provider, Duetto.

Weissman will join Okta’s engineering team, working alongside fellow Chief Architects Jon Todd and Karl McGuiness to further grow the most robust identity platform for enterprises.

“The importance of an independent and neutral identity continues to grow rapidly for organizations adopting technology and building digital experiences for their customers,” said Todd McKinnon, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder, Okta.

“Craig’s combination of technical expertise and industry experience is really one of a kind, and we’re thrilled to add a true pioneer in cloud architecture and development to the team. Craig is joining a strong group that will continue to evolve our platform today and spur innovation well into the future.”

“What strikes me most about Okta is the broad potential to transform the relationship between users and technology through our identity platform,” said Weissman.

“Okta has become an identity leader, with thousands of organizations and millions of users relying on its technology every day. But the opportunity in front of us is even larger as identity has become more and more inherent in the way we interact with technology, both in our personal and professional lives. I’m excited to contribute to a platform that will deliver on every identity use case.”

Craig Weissman joins Okta from Duetto, the SaaS company he co-founded and advises to bring data-driven cloud technology to the hospitality industry. Prior to Duetto, Weissman worked at Salesforce for nine years, the last three as Chief Technology Officer, where he was instrumental in building the leading enterprise cloud platform.

Weissman has more than 25 years of experience as a software architect and executive, with a long term focus on SaaS and cloud architectures.