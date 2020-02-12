Download: IR Management and Reporting PowerPoint template

While the IR process is mostly technical, reporting to the organization’s management should take place on a much higher-level in order for the non-security savvy executives to understand. To assist CISOs with these tasks, Cynet created the IR Management and Reporting PowerPoint template which apart from providing an actionable response framework, is also clear and intuitive for the executive level.

To turn the security process more digestible for management the template focuses on two key themes – actions taken to control the incident and continuous insights into its root cause and scope. Both are required to a clear risk perception of the event.

The template attempts to assist the CISO with these tasks – not only perform a top edge response to cyberattacks, but also ensure that this professional and critical work is understood and acknowledged.