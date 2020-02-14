Control Risks and Everbridge join forces to help orgs manage the full lifecycle of a critical event

Control Risks, a leading global risk consultancy and Everbridge, the global leader in critical event management (CEM), announced the formation of a new strategic alliance.

The companies will combine Control Risks’ deep operational security risk and all-hazards crisis management expertise with Everbridge’s holistic technology platform for correlating risk intelligence to manage the full lifecycle of a critical event – from awareness and assessment to remediation, response and recovery.

Control Risks also will create a new specialized CEM consulting practice for customers that leverages the technology and global platform of Everbridge.

The number and complexity of critical events impacting organizations are increasing each year. Workplace violence, terrorism, natural disasters, mass protests, cybercrime and IT disruptions are all resulting in economic losses amounting to hundreds of billions of dollars annually, while jeopardizing an enterprise’s employees, assets, customers, supply chain, and brand.

In an escalating threat environment, businesses need to leverage the right data and analytics, reducing the signal to noise ratio, to make better informed decisions.

Control Risks brings over 40 years of extensive crisis management experience to its clients across all industries and global geographies, particularly in the design and implementation of global business resilience programs and crisis response.

By leveraging the Everbridge CEM platform, Control Risks will enable its clients to more rapidly identify threats to business operations, zero in on impacted people and assets, automate and activate response plans, and track performance.

With their combined capabilities, the two companies are providing an end-to-end critical event management solution that incorporates best in class technology with leading subject matter expertise to help businesses manage and take risks more intelligently, and with greater confidence.

“Technology is transforming the way our clients operate, as well as the services they expect to receive,” said Nick Allan, CEO of Control Risks.

“Everbridge was the clear choice as we sought a partner that would help position Control Risks in the market as a technology-enabled consultancy.

“Introducing a specialty CEM practice based on the Everbridge technology platform will enhance and expand our Security Risk and Crisis Management consulting capabilities, providing clients with unprecedented readiness, response, and recovery during a critical event.

“Everbridge will also be able to introduce their clients to our expert consultants, complementing their software, to offer a true end-to-end service.”

“As one of the most respected risk consultancies, Control Risks provides unmatched, threat-based consulting solutions tailored to an enterprise’s needs,” said David Meredith, CEO of Everbridge.

“As they embrace CEM as a specialized area, Everbridge will serve as the delivery engine for their world-class consulting. This partnership will enable businesses to focus on what matters most, ensuring a fast and informed response during a critical event.”

Control Risks will leverage the Everbridge CEM platform for its Security Risk and Crisis Management consulting services and offerings. Additionally, the two companies are building an integration between Control Risks CORE risk monitoring toolkit and the Everbridge CEM platform, providing customers with a common view of operations for clients’ GSOCs and intelligence operations centers.

This includes correlating incident data against company assets, including people, infrastructure and supply chains; providing real-time, tactical intelligence for situational awareness and informed decision-making; and automating contingency plans to enable faster response and more effective operational execution anywhere in the world.

“With the addition of Control Risks’ new CEM practice powered by the Everbridge Platform, the two companies will provide strategic and operational expertise, visualization and analysis for protecting employees and business assets amid unplanned critical events,” said Scott Whelchel, Chief Security Officer at Dow.

“This alliance will allow us to more rapidly assess risk and align teams on planned actions to achieve crisis prevention.”