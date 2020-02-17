Spirent enhances its data breach assessment solution with network security attack exposure capabilities

Spirent Communications, the trusted provider of test, measurement, assurance, and analytics solutions for next-generation devices and networks, announced a major new release of CyberFlood Data Breach Assessment, Spirent’s solution for evaluating the ability of an organization’s security infrastructure to detect active attackers and vulnerabilities.

This important new release extends the flexibly deployable assessment from the perimeter and internal network security infrastructure all the way to endpoints.

CyberFlood Data Breach Assessment Version 2.0 greatly expands network readiness testing by adding endpoint evaluation, incorporating evasion techniques and encrypted attacks used by attackers, and supporting MITRE ATT&CK and other security frameworks.

“Stakes and consequences are far too high to remain in the dark about your organization’s ability to find an active network attack and curtail a data breach,” said Jurrie Van Den Breekel, VP of Business & Product Development at Spirent.

“With the latest enhancements to CyberFlood Data Breach Assessment, we provide companies with the ability to fully assess the network security architecture on an ongoing basis with hyper-realistic attack, malware and application scenarios.

“Only by regularly and proactively assessing the potential for data breaches will organizations be able to stay ahead of the ever-escalating threat of a network attack.”

Endpoint compromise is often the starting point for a data breach attack. The new version of CyberFlood Data Breach Assessment evaluates the security services and settings of Windows clients and servers using a simple agent.

This release includes assessments for identifying evasion techniques and encrypted attacks used by attackers for command and control, exfiltration, and additional actions. Support for other operating systems is planned for future releases.

CyberFlood Data Breach Assessment now supports frameworks for arranging and reporting on attack assessment exercises, including the increasingly popular MITRE ATT&CK framework. ATT&CK features a matrix of tools and tactics aligned with how attackers break into and move within systems.

CyberFlood Data Breach Assessment supports additional security frameworks, such as the NetSecOPEN Test Suite for implementation and reporting, and can augment those industry standards with its own methodology and reporting, providing a comprehensive assessment.

“With cybersecurity threats on the rise, quickly detecting and responding to network attacks to avoid data breaches is a top priority for end users,” said Reyna Thompson, Senior Vice President, North American Product Management at leading business process services company SYNNEX Corporation.

The ease with which CyberFlood Data Breach Assessment can be deployed is a major attraction for end users, as Thompson explains: “Spirent’s new offering delivers a competitive solution built on the use of realistic attack conditions that test the vulnerability of security infrastructure.

“We are pleased to work alongside Spirent as they continue to expand data breach assessment capabilities by addressing endpoint conditions, new evasion techniques, and the accommodation of increasingly common security frameworks.”

CyberFlood Data Breach Assessment enables security operations and IT teams to validate the security of production networks automatically, continuously assessing security and data loss prevention (DLP) policies using up-to-date threat intelligence.

Utilizing the CyberFlood solution, organizations can assess their ability to detect and thwart data breaches, cyberattacks and malware infections without acquiring attack expertise or impacting internal IT team resources.

Unlike solutions that use easily detectable simulation technology, CyberFlood safely utilizes real stateful traffic and activities that are indistinguishable from an attacker’s live efforts.

To support the diverse needs of customers, CyberFlood Data Breach Assessment is built on an API-driven framework, allowing customers ultimate flexibility in deployment.

Standard deployment options include software deployed by customers or via a managed service from Spirent or a trusted partner, with the flexibility to switch deployment options as an organization’s needs change. For more complex environments, APIs can be leveraged to incorporate the solution into existing frameworks and user interfaces.