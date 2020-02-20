Cymatic presents all-in-one web application defense platform at RSAC 2020

Cymatic announced its participation in RSAC 2020 to demonstrate the success of the only unified web defense that deploys at the client through a simple line of JavaScript without agents or proxies to deliver first-look, first-strike capability that is earliest in the kill chain.

Cymatic’s next-generation all-in-one web application defense platform provides universal in-session visibility and control to reduce risk across web applications, networks, and users while decreasing network traffic loads and eliminating user friction.

Learn more by joining Cymatic at the following venues:

Cymatic experts will be at booth 5354 in the North Expo to provide an in-depth look at the next generation of seamless web application defense; live demos will take place at 11 a.m., 2 p.m., and 5 p.m. daily.

Cymatic Chief Security and Trust Officer Malcolm Harkins will address the cyber risk talent gap in his session, “I Believe, I Belong, I Matter” on Monday, 24 February at Moscone West from 3.45-4.15 p.m.

at Moscone West from 3.45-4.15 p.m. Cymatic and Cowbell Cyber sponsor this year’s ISSA invitation-only event on Tuesday, 25 February, at Buena Vida from 6-9 p.m.

at Buena Vida from 6-9 p.m. Executives from Cymatic and Presidio will host a joint happy hour on Wednesday, 26 February, from 4-7 p.m. at Bluestem Brasserie. Mix and mingle with the best and brightest security teams on the rooftop patio.

from 4-7 p.m. at Bluestem Brasserie. Mix and mingle with the best and brightest security teams on the rooftop patio. Keynote address, You Can Stop Stupid, will be delivered by Ira Winkler, president of Secure Mentem and member of the Cymatic advisory board, on Friday, 28 February at Moscone South from 11.10 a.m.-noon.

“We are looking forward to showing off the latest advancements in the Cymatic platform,” said Cymatic Founder and President Paul Storm. “We’re excited to show attendees how we deploy in minutes to defend against the most sophisticated client- and browser-based attacks while remaining invisible and frictionless to users and offering immediate time-to-value.”

The Cymatic platform provides universal in-session visibility and control to reduce risk by protecting against user-derived and device-based threats such as poor credential hygiene, dark web vulnerabilities, and potentially risky devices.