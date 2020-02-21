Trustwave releases consulting and managed security services for Palo Alto Networks Prisma Cloud

Trustwave unveiled a new portfolio of consulting and managed security services for Palo Alto Networks Prisma Cloud, the industry’s most comprehensive cloud native security platform (CNSP) designed to govern access, protect data and secure applications.

Trustwave support for Prisma Cloud helps enterprises address growing complexities achieving visibility, identifying threats and protecting assets in diverse environments.

“Prisma Cloud, in combination with managed security services from partners like Trustwave, gives enterprises powerful options for helping ensure their cloud footprint remains secure,” said Karl Soderlund, senior vice president of worldwide channel sales at Palo Alto Networks.

“This relationship will help customers identify and address threats before they escalate into a serious incident.”

Trustwave leverages Prisma Cloud to enhance threat monitoring and management of customer workloads across private and public clouds, including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform and Microsoft Azure.

Additionally, Trustwave consulting and professional services and managed security services teams deliver a set of offerings for Prisma Cloud customers that support the entire lifecycle — from initial planning and configuration to management and optimization.

For example, Trustwave security consultants work with enterprises to baseline assets, create policies and configure Prisma Cloud based on risk tolerance and specified objectives and remain engaged as strategic advisors post-deployment.

Trustwave security experts continuously monitor and analyze data flowing through Prisma Cloud, searching for suspicious activity, deciphering alerts and escalating into full-scale investigations if needed.

Continuous threat monitoring and detection in cloud environments is delivered through Trustwave Managed Detection Services and led by Trustwave SpiderLabs, the company’s elite security team. Data from users, devices and applications is closely inspected for malware, behavioral anomalies, policy violations and other potential threats.

Detected threats are cross-referenced with threat intelligence derived from the global network of Trustwave Security Operation Centers, Palo Alto Networks and third-party sources resulting in minimal false positives to help expedite proper response.

“Enterprises are under tremendous pressure to enforce policies and secure data across their footprint as they adopt multi-cloud strategies, while contending with industry-wide security talent shortages further compounded by cloud security,” said Chris Schueler, senior vice president of managed security services at Trustwave.

“By pairing Prisma Cloud with our security experts and managed offerings, we have delivered an effective solution that bolsters policy enforcement and threat detection capabilities while maximizing investments in cloud security.”

Trustwave consulting and managed security services for Prisma Cloud adds to a partnership that delivers managed support and security expertise for Palo Alto Networks.

Key offerings include next-generation firewalls, Cortex XDR Prevent for endpoint protection and Cortex XDR, a detection and response platform that runs on integrated endpoint, network, and cloud data.

Trustwave and Palo Alto Networks will continue to work together around key areas including cross-environment protection and cloud security services that extends protection to organizations anywhere in the world.