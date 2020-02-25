eSentire Annual Threat Intelligence Report: 2019 Perspectives and 2020 Predictions

Eliminate guesswork and get in-depth insights and practical recommendations for navigating the ever-changing cybercrime landscape. This data-laden, incident-rich report delivers insider information on the players, their motivations, tactics and targets so you can make informed security strategy decisions.
Key insights include:
- Decade-old, state-funded espionage campaigns are still actively collecting from unwittingly compromised organizations.
- Organized cybercrime is reaching new heights of social organization and role differentiation to bypass initial access controls.
- Cloud phishing campaigns abuse inter-cloud infrastructure trust.
- Credentials obtained from phishing are a stealthy initial access vector that require sophisticated analysis to detect.
Read the report to learn what attacks are targeting mid-sized organizations and the security strategies you need to safeguard your business.