eSentire Annual Threat Intelligence Report: 2019 Perspectives and 2020 Predictions

Eliminate guesswork and get in-depth insights and practical recommendations for navigating the ever-changing cybercrime landscape. This data-laden, incident-rich report delivers insider information on the players, their motivations, tactics and targets so you can make informed security strategy decisions.

Key insights include:

Decade-old, state-funded espionage campaigns are still actively collecting from unwittingly compromised organizations.

Organized cybercrime is reaching new heights of social organization and role differentiation to bypass initial access controls.

Cloud phishing campaigns abuse inter-cloud infrastructure trust.

Credentials obtained from phishing are a stealthy initial access vector that require sophisticated analysis to detect.

Read the report to learn what attacks are targeting mid-sized organizations and the security strategies you need to safeguard your business.