Appsian enables SAP customers to fill critical GRC gaps that exist in ERP apps

Appsian, the leader in ERP data security, announced the SAP integration certification of their data security and compliance platform for SAP ERP Central Component (SAP ECC) and SAP S/4HANA.

By integrating attribute-based access controls (ABAC), fine-grained data security solutions and real-time user behavior analytics, Appsian enables SAP customers to fill many critical governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) gaps that exist in ERP applications.

“When it comes to ERP data access, context is everything,” said Piyush Pandey, CEO at Appsian. “Aligning policies to the precise data elements in a transaction is the most accurate strategy for reducing risk. We’re proud to be on the forefront of offering these solutions to our SAP customers.”

Building on the benefits of ABAC, Appsian’s Platform applies fine-grained solutions that enable access policies to be contextually aware and dictated by the specific data elements being accessed and/or edited within a transaction.

“When you look at some of the greatest sources of business risk, you quickly realize that managing and enforcing polices based on the roles of users is inadequate,” said Greg Wendt, Executive Director Security Solutions at Appsian.

“What if a high privilege user is adjusting a PO amount beyond limits, or putting in an unauthorized pricing discount? What if a user is making unauthorized edits to Master Data or putting in a fraudulent vendor? All of these use-cases cost organizations enormous amounts of wasted money, and none of them would be prevented by using static soles to enforce policies.”

Appsian’s platform is complemented by real-time analytics that capture granular data access information, and aggregate and visualize the data in order to streamline and automate threat remediation and compliance audit initiatives.

“By enhancing an organization’s ability to control and better understand data access, the integrity of critical SAP business processes can be maintained,” said Piyush Pandey, CEO of Appsian.

“We are excited about the recent SAP integration certification and look forward to providing SAP customers with maximum value for their governance, risk and compliance strategies.”