Infoblox NIOS 8.5: Providing a bridge to BloxOne cloud-based network services

Infoblox, the leader in Secure Cloud-Managed Network Services, announced new updates to its Network Identity Operating System (NIOS) platform, adding the ability to monitor NIOS via the cloud-based BloxOne platform, as well as improving performance and simplifying network monitoring for NIOS users.

This latest update enables organizations to deploy robust, manageable and cost-effective DNS, DHCP and IP address management (DDI) services to networks of any size, while providing a bridge to innovative, cloud-based networking services and IT management solutions.

New cloud-based technologies are transforming the environment in which businesses operate. The proliferation of private clouds and hybrid-clouds is making network administration more complex and network security more difficult.

NIOS 8.5 answers this challenge by helping customers bridge to cloud-based network services and by delivering enterprise-grade DDI services to evolving cloud and hybrid environments.

NIOS 8.5 now includes NIOS Grid Connector, which provides visibility of NIOS/Infoblox Grid data on the BloxOne Cloud Service portal, allowing network administrators to monitor both BloxOne DDI—the industry’s first cloud managed DDI solution for branch offices and remote locations—and NIOS from a single pane of glass.

NIOS 8.5 also adds support for Nutanix Acropolis Hypervisor (AHV), complementing existing support for VMware, Hyper-V and OpenStack Platform, as well as Google Cloud Platform, Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure.

And by leveraging Infoblox Network Insight, NIOS 8.5 discovers Meraki SD-WAN devices on a network, unifies IPAM visibility and facilitates the adoption of SD-WAN architectures for remote and branch office connectivity.

“Network and IT management is moving to the cloud in the same way that storage and computing has done in recent years,” said Kanaiya Vasani, Executive Vice President, Products and Corporate Development at Infoblox.

“NIOS 8.5 provides our customers with a bridge to the cloud, empowering IT managers to leverage the cloud to monitor their NIOS appliances through Infoblox’s BloxOne Cloud Service portal.”

“Furthermore, with NIOS 8.5, Infoblox provides the most comprehensive solution for hybrid and multi-cloud businesses,” he continued. “This gives our customers IPAM visibility and automation of IP address and DNS record management workflows for more cloud platforms than anyone else.”