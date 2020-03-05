Most enterprises choose multi-cloud strategies, 55% plan to invest in data virtualization

79% of enterprises want better integrated security and governance for their data in the cloud, a survey from AtScale reveals.

“As more enterprises embrace cloud transformation, IT and data teams face increased pressure to harness the power of data and analytics for business intelligence,” said Christopher Lynch, executive chairman and CEO at AtScale.

“Hybrid cloud and multi-cloud strategies are key to big data analytics. New data regulations and cybersecurity vulnerabilities are creating roadblocks for IT teams looking to use data for business intelligence, which is why data virtualization and data governance are top priorities in 2020.”

The survey polled more than 150 data and analytics leaders, IT/business intelligence practitioners, and business professionals from multiple industries around the globe on their enterprise cloud strategy, and their data and analytics priorities and challenges.

Data governance continues to be a top priority

The survey results reveal the majority of enterprises are choosing a multi-cloud or hybrid cloud strategy, and that data virtualization and data governance are top priorities for big data and analytics leaders. Key findings from the survey include:

79% of enterprises use multi-cloud or hybrid cloud strategies – Only 24% of those surveyed they are all in with a single cloud vendor.

– Only 24% of those surveyed they are all in with a single cloud vendor. Companies are implementing data virtualization – 55% of respondents plan to invest in data virtualization in the near future if they are not already.

– 55% of respondents plan to invest in data virtualization in the near future if they are not already. Data governance is a top challenge across the board – 80% of respondents said that data governance is very important to them.

“With the amount of data sharing happening across platforms and systems, data governance continues to be a top priority across the board with 80% of respondents stating that data governance is very important to them,” said John Mertic, director at ODPi.

“We see open source technologies as pathways towards unifying metadata silos and enabling compliance policies.”