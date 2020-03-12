Ethernet Alliance stages multivendor integration involving solutions from 17 member companies

The Ethernet Alliance, a global consortium dedicated to the continued success and advancement of Ethernet technologies, announced a successful validation of multivendor interoperability across 10 Gigabit Ethernet (10GbE), 25GbE, 50GbE, 100GbE, 200GbE and 400GbE technologies and solutions from 17 Ethernet Alliance member companies.

The Ethernet Alliance multivendor integration staged in preparation for the event showcased a live 400GbE switch fabric, an implementation of Flex Ethernet (FlexE), 100Gb/s per lane over a direct attach cable (DAC) and analysis of PAM4 signaling, and a broad array of the latest Ethernet products and solutions.

Components including routers, switches, active optical cables (AOCs), DACs, optical modules, active copper cables and interconnects ranged across the OSFP, QSFP28, QSFP56 and QSFP-DD form factors. Several test and measurement solutions for ensuring systems’ compliance with Ethernet specifications also were utilized.

“This product-based demonstration incorporating live 400GbE switch fabric illustrated Ethernet’s robust interoperability. Additionally, the emphasis on test and measurement at Ethernet’s highest speeds reflects a growing trend across the ecosystem,” said Dave Estes, Ethernet Alliance’s OFC 2020 technical leader and senior hardware engineer, Spirent Communications.

“This is a sign that there is terrific pressure on the Ethernet industry to roll out solutions for the urgent, application-driven market demands of enterprise, data center, and service provider networks globally, because test coverage is crucial early in an innovation’s development cycle for accelerating time to market with an interoperable product.”

Representing all facets of the Ethernet ecosystem, the Ethernet Alliance technology integration incorporated equipment and solutions from 17 companies: Amphenol Corporation; Anritsu Company; Arista Networks; Cisco Systems; Cloud Light Technology; EXFO; Intel Corporation; Keysight Technologies; Juniper Networks; Panduit; Spectra7 Microsystems; Spirent Communications; TE Connectivity; Teledyne LeCroy; VeEX; Xena Networks; and Xilinx.

“Multivendor interoperability is the bedrock of Ethernet, driving confidence in solutions and accelerating market adoption. The Ethernet Alliance works to constantly reinforce that core value of multivendor interoperability and, in doing so, illuminates and promotes the unparalleled value of Ethernet,” said Peter Jones, chair, Ethernet Alliance, and distinguished engineer, Enterprise Networking, Cisco Systems.