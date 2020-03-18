New version of HCL AppScan offers fast, accurate, and agile security testing

HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global technology company, announced the latest version of HCL AppScan, a pioneering product in application security testing, to be generally available in April 2020. AppScan is a single solution for automated application security testing and management activities.

The new release provides many significant business and technical benefits, including:

Fast, accurate scans : Improve scan accuracy and performance through machine learning and allow the team to focus on the most critical flaws that threaten the application portfolio. Deploy automated security testing into the continuous integration and continuous delivery pipelines.

: Improve scan accuracy and performance through machine learning and allow the team to focus on the most critical flaws that threaten the application portfolio. Deploy automated security testing into the continuous integration and continuous delivery pipelines. Secure DevOps : Secure applications with minimal to no disruption to work at any point in the software development lifecycle. Integrations into development tools accurately identifies vulnerabilities early and provides all the information needed to easily evaluate and remediate risk.

: Secure applications with minimal to no disruption to work at any point in the software development lifecycle. Integrations into development tools accurately identifies vulnerabilities early and provides all the information needed to easily evaluate and remediate risk. Enterprise management: Manage the application security program with full visibility on the application portfolio, security activities and overall security posture – and easily guide development on which vulnerabilities to fix using policies and prioritization based on risk to the business.

“AppScan V10 is another example of HCL Software’s commitment to unlocking new value in a battle-tested product that thousands of customers count on. Every day, it’s used to detect and remediate vulnerabilities, and comply with regulations and security best practices,” said Darren Oberst, CVP and Head of HCL Software.