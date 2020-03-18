Pradeo makes its mobile security services available for free

Pradeo supports companies by offering its mobile security services for free. This initiative is part of the mobilization action undertaken by the Hexatrust group of companies in response to the call of Cédric O, French Secretary of State for Digital Affairs.

The publisher of mobile security solutions is committed to going beyond borders and opens the use of its solutions to all companies around the world who request them.

Companies around the world are forced to reorganize in record time and introduce remote working where possible. In these circumstances, mobile devices are becoming the preferred medium for employees to, at the very least, consult the latest information provided by their organization, or even partially or completely carry out their activity.

Through its action, Pradeo wishes to fully support companies and help them in the prevention of risks linked to mobility. Services for protecting mobile devices and applications will therefore be made available for free until June 1st 2020 for any new license.

Pradeo is organizing itself to be able to support all companies wishing to benefit from its services and to ensure a secure mobile environment for their employees and customers.