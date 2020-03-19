Balbix appoints Shelly Morales as Vice President of People

Balbix, provider of the industry’s first system for cybersecurity posture transformation, announced the addition of Shelly Morales as the company’s new Vice President of People.

Morales brings over two decades of industry experience to Balbix, formerly leading the multinational Human Resources (HR) group at Quantenna Communications, the global leader of innovative Wi-Fi chip and software solutions, through its acquisition by ON Semiconductor.

As VP of People at Balbix, Morales will provide innovative leadership over the global HR department, leading organizational culture initiatives, employee engagement programs and talent acquisition to drive company performance.

“At Balbix, we are focused on solving the critical challenges that organizations face in light of a rapidly expanding enterprise attack surface,” said Gaurav Banga, CEO and founder, Balbix.

“Shelly brings a wealth of expertise in strengthening the mission, processes and people that support a company’s goals, and her leadership will be instrumental in supporting Balbix’s global growth.”

Morales has extensive experience driving organizational development and people strategies for multiple technology companies including Quantenna Communications, Cadence Design Systems, Atlassian, LinkedIn, Juniper Networks and webMethods.

Throughout her professional career, Morales has demonstrated expertise across-the-board in HR as well as the ability to swiftly evolve programs to reflect the modern global marketplace.

“The Balbix vision of helping enterprises transform their cybersecurity posture has seen significant growth and traction within the industry in the past two years, helping the Fortune 1000 proactively protect themselves against damaging breaches,” said Morales.

“The opportunity to join Balbix’s outstanding team is exciting. I look forward to ensuring that we have the right team, with the right motivation and alignment, to help Balbix achieve continued growth and success.”

Balbix recently appointed Rich Campagna as Chief Marketing Officer and Ramki Ramakrishnan as Vice President of Operations, further strengthening its leadership team.

In 2020, the company was named AI Tech Trailblazer by Tech Trailblazers Awards and was recognized as the Gold winner for Hot Security Technology of the Year in Artificial Intelligence by Network Products Guide.